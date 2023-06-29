Regina Lee Gross Jett, age 53, of Pine Ridge, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester, KY. She was born December 2, 1969 in Campton, KY. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Edgar Gross and maternal grandparents: Herman and Lizzie Russell. She is survived by her husband: Everett Jett Jr of Pine Ridge, KY. Her parents: Bobby Dean and Jessie Russell Gross of Jackson, KY. Her paternal grandmother; Mary Gross. Her daughter: Alexis Shanae Caldwell-Henson ( Brandon) of Pine Ridge, KY. Her son: Stephen Kyle Gross of Pine Ridge, KY. Two stepsons: Richard Aaron (Anna Faith) Jett of Cleveland, OH and Andrew Tyler Jett of Lexington, KY. Two brothers: Douglas Scott Gross (Kathleen Couch) and Jeffery Robert (Emily) Gross both of Jackson, KY. Seven grandchildren: Trenton Scott Gross, Kylee Ann Gross, Adilyn Donathan, Copelin Carter, Waylon Henson, Leeam Gross, Johnalee Ross Gross. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn and John Marcum officiating. Burial in the Turner Cemetery, Hwy 15 Kragon, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
