Regina Neace Gross

Regina Gayle Neace Gross, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born October 1, 1970, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late David Neace.-She was preceded in death also by her sister: Tara Patton.-She is survived by her husband: Doug Gross of Jackson, KY.-Her mother: Wilma Noble Neace of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Tiffany Gross of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Nathan Neace of Glasgow, KY and Zach Gross of Jackson, KY.- Brothers: David Neace of Jackson, KY and James Douglas Neace of Hazard, KY.-Granddaughter: Kinley Helton.-Nieces and Nephews: Brooke Gross, Holly Patton, Austin Ryan Neace, Wes Neace.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Drewey Lee Jones officiating.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Cautionary measures to be observed due to COVID.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.