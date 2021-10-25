Regina Neace Gross

Regina Gayle Neace Gross, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born October 1, 1970, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late David Neace.-She was preceded in death also by her sister: Tara Patton.-She is survived by her husband: Doug Gross of Jackson, KY.-Her mother: Wilma Noble Neace of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Tiffany Gross of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Nathan Neace of Glasgow, KY and Zach Gross of Jackson, KY.- Brothers: David Neace of Jackson, KY and James Douglas Neace of Hazard, KY.-Granddaughter: Kinley Helton.-Nieces and Nephews: Brooke Gross, Holly Patton, Austin Ryan Neace, Wes Neace.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Drewey Lee Jones officiating.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Cautionary measures to be observed due to COVID.

