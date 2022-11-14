This Friday night in Erlanger, KY, the Breathitt County Bobcats (9-2) will face the Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts (9-3) for the KHSAA Class 2A State Regional Championship. The Bobcats take a six-game winning streak into Erlanger.
Lloyd Memorial
Head Coach: Kyle Niederman
Record: 9-3
RPI: .62873
How They Got There: (W) 42-7 Owen County; (W) 41-0 Walton-Verona
Offense: 33.3 ppg; 2,895 rushing yards (241.3 per game); 875 passing yards (72.9 per game)
Defense: 15.1 ppg; 1,373 rushing yards (114.4 per game); 1,324 passing yards (110.1 per game); 13 Fumble Recoveries; 35 Sacks; 15 INTs (4 TDs)
Offensive Leaders: Isiah Sebastian 47 of 73 passing 703 yards 7 TDs 5 INTs; Kaiden Zulager 179 rushes 1,297 yards 17 TDs; Isiah Sebastian 103 rushes 795 yards 13 TDs
Defensive Leaders: Isiah Sebastian 8 INTs (98 yards/2 TDs); Elijah Westwood 95 tackles; Avander Abrams 9 sacks
Breathitt County
Head Coach: Kyle Moore
Record: 9-2
RPI: .62393
How They Got There: (W) 54-0 West Carter; (W) 34-21 Martin County
Offense: 35.9 ppg; 1,876 rushing yards (170.6 per game); 2,122 passing yards (192.9 yards per game)
Defense: 12.8 ppg; 8 Fumble Recoveries; 6 Sacks; 13 INTs (2 TDs)
Offensive Leaders: Tyler Bryant 121 of 189 passing 2,122 yards 27 TDs/7 INTs; Jayden Gibson 111 rushes 715 yards 7 TDs; Caden Bowling 66 rushes 506 yards 4 TDs; Tyler Bryant 81 rushes 238 yards 6 TDs; Austin Sperry 39 receptions 842 yards 13 TDs; Isaac Turner 30 receptions 545 yards 5 TDs
Defensive Leaders: Blake Ritchie 4 INTs; Kory Combs 84 tackles; Brandy Tincher and Michael Hudson 2 sacks.
The rest of the Class 2A playoffs are:
Lexington Christian (8-4) at Owensboro Catholic (9-3)
Metcalfe County (12-0) at Mayfield (12-0)
Shelby Valley (10-2) at Beechwood (11-1)
The 2A rankings by RPI:
1 Beechwood Tigers (.77094)
2 Owensboro Catholic Aces (.74812)
3 Mayfield Cardinals (.74372)
4 Metcalfe County Hornets (.66160)
5 Lexington Christian Eagles (.64058)
6 Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts (.62873)
7 Breathitt County Bobcats (.62393)
8 Shelby Valley Wildcats (.60696)
