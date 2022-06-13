The Relay for Life of Breathitt County hosted its parade and survivors’ ceremony on Friday, June 3, 2022.
The parade began at 6pm on Lakeside Drive, and proceeded onto Highway 15, where it continued to the destination of the First Church of God on Highway 30 West. Signs, balloons, bows, and other decorations aligned the parade route.
Once the parade reached the church each survivor was recognized individually as well as their caregivers.
Following the survivors’ ceremony, the event ended with luminaries being displayed in honor or memory of those with cancer being displayed in the church’s gymnasium.
