Lawmakers agree on 900 billion dollar in COVID-19 economic relief, Dow Jones futures soar at the prospect of economic stimulus
After months of deadlocked negotiations, Congress has finally reached a deal for a second stimulus package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday. The $900 billion package includes $600 direct payments to Americans, $300 in weekly supplemental unemployment insurance, $300 billion in small business assistance, plus funding for vaccinations, schools, and additional economic relief to aid the recovery.
McConnell said on Twitter Sunday evening, “As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.”
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 26 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures fell less than 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures rose 0.2%. The stimulus deal will be voted on today (Monday, December 21, 2020), after lawmakers passed a short-term budget measure Sunday night to avert shutdown.
Tesla will join the S&P 500 this Christmas-shortened week, making it the index’s biggest ever addition. U.S. stock markets close at 1 p.m. Thursday and exchanges around the world will be closed on Christmas Day Friday.
