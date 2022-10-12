The human remains found in the 476 community on Saturday, October 1, 2022, have been identified as Nancy Cundiff, 29, according to her family. Cundiff had been missing since the night of the July flooding.
Upon discovery, sources closest to the case have stated from the beginning that after 10 weeks and several searches that Cundiff had finally been found. Her family recently confirmed this.
Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson explained that the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification, where it was compared against DNA samples of family members and dental records of both Cundiff, and Vanessa Baker, who has also been missing since the flooding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.