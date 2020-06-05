During shut-down, we were family, not competitors!
In a model of “togetherness and cooperation” from which we could all take a lesson or two across this great land, Gail Howard, of the White Flash, had some interesting takes on the recent government shut-down of which both her business and income fell victim. Beginning June 1, 2020, restaurants across Jackson, Kentucky particularly, and Kentucky as a whole, were able to open their dining rooms, with restrictions. According to Ms. Howard, she’s not sure how much longer many of these eateries would have lasted under the former status quo.
Gail sat down with the Times-Voice, a fact about which we were excited. She told this newspaper, “We certainly experienced an up-tick in business with our dining room back open, at least on day-one. I also made more money in ‘tips’ serving patrons in-house, as opposed to the ‘pick-up’ and ‘delivery’ customers we had been servicing during the time our dining room was closed.”
We asked her how the White Flash did on the first day back open to dining-room clientele. She told us, “We did well.”
Still, the government imposed shut-down left its mark. “AB had to go back to driving a truck while our dining room was closed. We have to live too.”
We asked Gail how the local establishments were able to weather the storm? Gail told the Times-Voice, “Local businesses stuck together. We accepted and paid for deliveries meant to go to other establishments who weren’t around to accept the shipment because of the closures. They repaid us when they could. Other establishments did the same for us.”
We found this remarkable. Ms. Howard also told us, “We don’t really think of each other as competitors. I suppose we are…but we think of each other as neighbors and friends first. I don’t covet anyone else’s making a living. As long as I can eat, I’m happy. My dreams of being wealthy are long since gone. I kind of am what I am, by this age. I am happy with my life and content with what the Good Lord has provided for me.”
This, truly, is inspirational; especially in light of events around both the commonwealth and the nation. Perhaps we could all stand to pull-together and remember that person figuratively under our knee is a friend and neighbor, not an enemy or combatant. Perhaps we should follow both Gail Howard’s and the White Flash’s example.
