Long-time Knott County Central Head Basketball Coach BB King was named the new head coach at Breathitt County less than a week after officially resigning from Knott Central.
In 12 seasons at Knott County, King posted a 260-109 record while capturing five 14thRegion championships while making a total of eight championship game appearances with the Patriots.
John Noble recently resigned from Breathitt County after five seasons leaving a job opening with a team that returns a lot of talent. Noble went 89-61 in his time with the Bobcats and was named the new head coach at Leslie County.
Breathitt County returns its top four scorers and sixth man from a season ago:
Austin Sperry (15.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 70.0% FT, 37.5% 3-PT)
Christian Collins (13.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 47.3% FT)
Luke Bellamy (11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 86.1 FT%, 43.3% 3-PT)
Bryce Hoskins (8.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 65.7% FT)
Andrew Combs (7.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 78.1% FT, 37.8% 3-PT)
The Bobcats finished 26-8 last season, finishing as the All “A” State Runner-up, and 55thDistrict Champions before losing to Perry County Central is the 14th Region Tournament semifinals.
