Rev. Edward Holmes

Rev. Edward L. Holmes, age 94, of Corning, NY died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.
Ed was born on November 27, 1926 in Woodhull, NY to Edward and Ida (Gannon) Holmes. Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, then graduated from Practical Bible College in 1956. He married Joyce Herrick on July 26, 1946 in Lindley, NY and was predeceased by her on July 31, 2013.
Edward served as the administrator and pastor of the Rehoboth Mountain Mission, in Jackson, Kentucky, from 1956 until 1973. When they relocated back to New York, he was an intern-pastor at Caton Bible Chapel and also at Freeman Baptist Church. In recent years, he attended East Lindley Baptist Church. His full-time job was as a mixer and operator for Corning, Inc.
Edward was a “Jack-of-all-trades,” as he loved to build, do carpentry and mechanic work, and also tinker with old tractors. He loved watching old westerns, caring for animals, especially his dogs, and family get-togethers. Edward was the spiritual Patriarch of his family. In addition to daily prayers and devotions with his wife, Joyce, Edward was often sought out for spiritual guidance and wisdom, along with being the one who performed most family marriages. Anyone who knew Ed, was aware of his love for Christ and the spiritual impact he desired to have on his family and those around him.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Bowling of Corning; son, David (Linda) Holmes of Savona; grandchildren: Stephanie (Lee) Watson of Beaver Dams, Stacy (Justin) Thomas of Addison, Chad (Rebecca) Bowling of Carlisle, PA, Jessica (Chris) Adams of Simpsonville, SC, Deanna Wooten of Quinton, VA, and Kristen (Christopher) Williams of Bath; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his granddaughter, Ciara Garrahan; sister, Betty Klopp; brother, Charles Holmes; and son-in-law, Sam Bowling.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 5th from Noon - 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Sheldon Roblyer officiating. Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to East Lindley Baptist Church Missions Fund, 10039 Tannery Creek Road, Corning, NY 14830.
Ed’s family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
