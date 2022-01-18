Rev. Virgil Turner

Reverend Virgil Ray Turner, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born January 26, 1945, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Robert and Ella Watts Turner.-He was also preceded in death by sisters: Marie Cundiff, Juanita Mooney, Margie Clemons, and Virginia Faye Turner.-His brother: Samuel Turner.-He is survived by his wife: Anita Frazier Turner of Jackson, KY.-His daughters: Melissa Renee Turner of Jackson, KY; Patricia Louise (Tim) Gross of Jackson, KY; Alma Jeannine Turner of Jackson, KY.- Two sisters: Alamay Gross of Jackson, KY and Thelma Jean Combs of Walled Lake, MI.-Three grandchildren: Adrian Brooke Gross, Kirsten Blake Watts, and Tristen Robert Ray Turner.- Great-grandchildren: Lincon Scott Miller and Jaxon Cruz Sewell.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Hirley Smith, Jr and Mike Smith officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed

