Reva Herald, 89, Turners Creek passed away Wednesday, August 3, at her residence. She was a member of the Turners Creek Mennonite Church and also attended the Stray Branch Baptist Church. She was the widow of the late Everett Herald and the daughter of the late Garfield and Amanda Turner Raleigh. She was also preceded in death by grandson, James Herald; great grandson, Connor Herald; sister, Lizzie Raleigh; brothers, John Raleigh, Charles Raleigh. She is survived by sons, John (Sharon) Herald, Everett (Terri) Herald; daughters, Brenda (James) Hall, Judy (Richard) Smith; sisters, Hazel Griffith, Mae (Paul) Turner, Garlene Turner; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, August 5, 12:00 PM. Funeral Friday, August 5, 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Philip Swartzentruber, Paul Turner, Bess Gross Jr. officiating. Burial in the Raleigh Cemetery at Wolfcoal.
