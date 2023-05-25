Reverend Armon Nichols, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his residence in Jackson. He was pastor for the Panbowl Full Gospel Church in Jackson, KY. He was born July 5, 1952 at Vancleve, KY and was the son of the late Raymond and Christine Spencer Nichols. He was preceded also in death by his wife: Brenda Nichols and his sister: Carolyn Spencer. He is survived by sons: James Damon Nichols of Jackson, KY and Travis Shane Nichols of Cincinnati, OH. Three grandchildren: Tyler Zachary (Tasha) Nichols; McKenzie Danielle Nichols, Noah Bailey Nichols. Two great grandchildren: Kenlee Campbell and Micah Nichols. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at Noon on Saturday until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
