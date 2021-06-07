Reverend Cecil Walters, age 83, of Campton, KY entered into eternal life on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born April 9, 1938, in Blackey, KY, and was the son of the late McKinley and Eliza Patton Walters.-He married Elizabeth Carol Walters on March 20, 1975, in Wise, VA. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2017. – Cecil enjoyed preaching, talking about God, reading his Bible, and spending time with his family.-He also was preceded in death by 10 brothers and 5 sisters.-He is survived by six daughters: Sherry (Jack) Spencer of Lost Creek, KY.-Angel (Henry) Watts of Jackson, KY-Anna Dotson (Larry Banks) of Campton, KY-Teresa Lyon, Barbara Frost and Liza Predmore of OH.-Five sons: Jimmy (Angela) Walters, William Walters of OH.-Harold Marlowe of FL.-Chester Dean Marlowe of Hazard, KY.-William Berry (Diane) Hall of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Brian, Tonya, Jeremy, Irene, Crystal, Icy, Leslie, Ashley, Doug, Marjorie, Matt, Eddie, Jessica, Selena, Uriah, David, Amber, Travis, William, Tyler, Michael (Kim); Katlyn, Daniel, Haley(Donald); Savanna, Cody, Emma, Justin, Katrina, Mellisa.-He is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Spencer officiating.-Burial in the Walters Cemetery Hwy 1812, Campton, KY.-Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
