Reverend Earl Ivan Jury, Sr. age 95, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Landmark of Breathitt Nursing Facility in Jackson, KY. Earl pastored in Breathitt County for many many years. He came to Kentucky with the Faith Mountain Mission. He served at Camp Lewis at Guage, KY for many years. He served as pastor at Palmer Memorial Bible Church at Noctor, KY and Rehobeth Bible Church at Portsmouth, KY. He also served as needed in the pulpit for many churches in Breathitt and surrounding counties. He was a present member of the Neace Memorial Church at Ned, KY. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in WW II. He was born May 4, 1928 in Norristown, PA and was the son of the late Disston Raymond and Lovina Woodley Jury. He was preceded in death by his wife: Ethel Doris Hein Jury. His sister: Edna Isabelle Jury Stoltz. He is survived by son: Earl (Linda) Jury Jr. of Davenport, FL. His daughter: Sharon (Jeffery) Noble of Lost Creek, KY. Nephew: Raymond Stoltz of New Mexico. Grandchildren: William Noble (Monnica); Katherine Fair (Jeremie); Christopher Jury (Melissa). He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Watts and William Noble officiating. Burial in the Sallee-Minix Cemetery at Rousseau, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
