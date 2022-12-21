Reverend John Henry Turner

Reverend John Henry Turner, age 83 yrs, 11 months and 14 days, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Beattyville, KY.- He was born January 5,1939 at Canoe, KY and was the son of the late Granville and Mary Arrowood Turner.- He was also preceded in death by brothers: Granville Jr. Turner and Newton Turner. His sister: Ida Rose Gross and four grandchildren: Ledford Glen Turner, Katelyn Turner, Hanna Turner and Cody Turner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Dora McIntosh Turner of Jackson, KY. His sons: John Ed Turner of Jackson, KY; James Richard Turner of OH; Cecil (Crystal) Turner of Booneville, KY; Randall (Carey) Turner and Charles (Geraldine) Turner of Jackson, KY. His daughter: Maggie (Charles) Griffith of Beattyville, KY. Sixteen grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.- Brothers: Fred Turner and Roger B. (Martha) Turner. His sisters: Easter Faye (Charles) Lee; Sarah Mae (James) McIntosh; Mary Joyce Thompson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Turner and Clay Gross officiating.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 6:00 pm with Pat Turner and Fred Gross officiating.-Burial in the Granville Jett Cemetery, Highland Road, Athol, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Randy Turner, Richard Turner, Larry McIntosh, Michael Turner, Jayden Griffith, Charles Turner, Jonathan Turner and Brian Turner.

