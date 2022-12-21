Reverend John Henry Turner, age 83 yrs, 11 months and 14 days, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Beattyville, KY.- He was born January 5,1939 at Canoe, KY and was the son of the late Granville and Mary Arrowood Turner.- He was also preceded in death by brothers: Granville Jr. Turner and Newton Turner. His sister: Ida Rose Gross and four grandchildren: Ledford Glen Turner, Katelyn Turner, Hanna Turner and Cody Turner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Dora McIntosh Turner of Jackson, KY. His sons: John Ed Turner of Jackson, KY; James Richard Turner of OH; Cecil (Crystal) Turner of Booneville, KY; Randall (Carey) Turner and Charles (Geraldine) Turner of Jackson, KY. His daughter: Maggie (Charles) Griffith of Beattyville, KY. Sixteen grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.- Brothers: Fred Turner and Roger B. (Martha) Turner. His sisters: Easter Faye (Charles) Lee; Sarah Mae (James) McIntosh; Mary Joyce Thompson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Turner and Clay Gross officiating.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 6:00 pm with Pat Turner and Fred Gross officiating.-Burial in the Granville Jett Cemetery, Highland Road, Athol, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Randy Turner, Richard Turner, Larry McIntosh, Michael Turner, Jayden Griffith, Charles Turner, Jonathan Turner and Brian Turner.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.