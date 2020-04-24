Reverend Leonard Leroy Wolfgang

Reverend Leonard Leroy Wolfgang, age 88, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the residence of his daughter, Wanda Speas. He was born October 28, 1931, in Kulpmont, PA and was the son of the late Walter and Mildred (O’Neil) Wolfgang.- His first wife: Delores Ilene(Fultz) Wolfgang whom he married April 10, 1954, preceded him in death on February 13, 2006. He also was preceded in death by one son: Randy Wolfgang (August 1, 2017) One sister: Betty (Wolfgang) Kashner. He resided in Ashland, PA until November 2019 and resided at KY Mountain Bible College in Jackson, KY until his death. He attended Kulpmont, PA elementary school, and Elysburg High School. He graduated from Biblical Life Institution, Freeport, PA, and United Wesleyan, Allentown, PA. Some of his pastorates included: Allentown, PA; West Conshohocken, PA; Rebuck, PA; Glen Burnie, MD and Hanover, PA. He was a missionary to Jamacia, West Indies, and finished out his pastoral ministry of 54 years as a general Superintendant in the Evangelical Christian Church. In addition to his ministry, he enjoyed reading, prayer, carpentry, crossword puzzles, travel, photography, landscaping, gardening, swimming, and colorful flowers. He is survived by his present wife: Ruby (Brown) Wolfgang of Jackson, KY whom he married June 24, 2010. Four children: Larry (Pam Thompson) Wolfgang; Wanda Wolfgang (Rev. Phillip) Speas; LaRae Wolfgang (Joseph) Daniel; Deborah Wolfgang (Jeffrey) Tomlian. Stepchildren: Apryl Brown (Roland) Fowler; Karan Brown (Todd) Levering. One daughter in law: Cynthia (Daniel) Wolfgang. He is survived by sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. A private memorial service was held at the home of Rev. Phillip and Wanda Speas, Friday, April 24, 2020. In memory of Rev. Leonard Wolfgang contributions can be made to KY Mountain Bible College/Wolfgang Scholarship Fund, sent to K.M.B.C., 855 Highway 541, Jackson, KY 41339. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

