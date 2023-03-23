PHOTO: (L-R) Rousseau Fire Department’s Nicole and Greg Wilson; Charles Booker, Director of Kentucky’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement; and Wendell McDaniel.
Since the historical flood of July 2022, the Rousseau Fire Department (RFD) has helped over 3,700 people and provided housing for 13 of them (12 campers and one RV). For its extraordinary efforts in aiding Breathitt County’s recovery, the RFD was honored in Frankfort on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast as the recipient of the 2023 William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award.
The William Cooper Award is given annually at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to a Kentuckian or group of Kentuckians who embody the heart of the Commonwealth, working tirelessly in service to others with a motivation of faith and leaving a lasting impact. The RFD certainly fits this description as a small volunteer fire department in the hills of Eastern Kentucky, it has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help Breathitt County and continues in its efforts.
While in Frankfort, members of the RFD attended the breakfast, then met with State Representative Chris Fugate as well as former State Representative of Breathitt County Bill Wesley and State Senator Brandon Smith.
RFD member Greg Wilson stated the fire department was hopeful to be meeting soon with representatives from the offices of US Senator Mitch McConnell and US Representative Hal Rogers.
When asked about receiving the award, Wilson had this to say, “It was an honor to be recognized and I am not for certain how it came about that we (RFD) were nominated, but I give the credit to Charles Booker. Mr. Booker has visited the RFD building and seen first-hand what we are about.”
Wilson also made it clear that the RFD has no intentions of slowing down any time soon, “The fire department will continue to work hard for the people of Breathitt County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.