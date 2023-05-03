The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department (RFD) was represented at the 35th Annual East Kentucky Leadership Conference held on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College on Thursday, April 27th.
The RFD received the 2023 Leadership Award and the 2023 Leadership Foundation Award during the ceremony.
“This award means so much, not just for me, but for the community, the fire department. It shows everything that we have done, all the hard work that we have put into it, all the good volunteers we have,” said Greg Wilson, Rousseau Fire Department Chief.
“We’re not in this for the recognition, we ain’t been in it for the recognition since day one. We always say that God gets all the glory out of it all, and we’re sticking to that, and he does,” said Wilson.
The annual event honored those that helped with flood recovery.
