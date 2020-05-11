Rhett McKnight, 57, husband of his best friend, Jennifer White McKnight whom he married September 7, 1988. He passed away Thursday, May 7, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Born on Saturday, April 13, 1963 in Campton, KY, he was the son of Lillie Ellis Griffith McKnight Moore and the late Denver McKnight. Rhett was a born again Christian who was experiencing the peace that passeth all understanding. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw, son and brother. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and making small items to give away and brighten someone's day. His health required his recent retirement from the US Postal Service after a 34 year career. He was the former owner/operator of Rhett's Upholstery and Trim. His passion for football led him to coach local youth and formerly Sebastian Middle School teams for many ears. He was a member of Little Cane Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer White McKnight; two sons, Seth Derrand and wife Jewell McKnight, Jay Garrett and wife, Virginia McKnight; his grandson, Jaxon Garrett McKnight; his mom, Lillie Ellis Griffith McKnight Moore; two brothers, Derek and wife, Lisa McKnight, Kyle and wife, Rhonda McKnight; half sister, Brittany and husband, Brandon Centers; father and mother-in-law, Leo and Etta White; brother-in-law, Cary and wife, Deirdra White; three nieces, Megan and husband, Shandy Karrick, Courtney McKnight, Rheagan McKnight; eight nephews, Benton McKnight, Declan, Liam and Carrick White, Brance and Braun Centers, Reed and Finn Allen; one great niece, Henley Claire Karrick; stepmother, Darlene McKnight; stepsister, Natasha Lanham; host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.
Private services were held with Paul Shepherd officiating. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
