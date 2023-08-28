Richard Breathitt Pelfrey, 80, Frozen passed away Monday, August 28, at the Wells Hospice Care Center at Hazard. He was a retired truckdriver and construction worker and he was a full time father. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to music and riding his harley. He was born in Breathitt County to the late Sam Henry and Kizzie Watkins Pelfrey. He was also preceded in death by son, Timothy Pelfrey; daughters, Pam Back and Elizabeth Click. Richard was one of 18 children with one brother surviving him, Walter Pelfrey. He is also survived sons, Richard Pelfrey Jr, Greg Pelfrey (Freda), Roger Combs (Melissa), Mike Pelfrey (Sheila), Brian Pelfrey (Melissa); daughters, Kizzie Gilliam, Hazel Pelfrey, Sara Pelfrey; honorary sister, Betty Joyce; seventy two grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, August 31, 5:00 PM. Funeral will be Friday, September 1, 11:00 AM with David Gross and Cecil Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Pelfrey Cemetery at Frozen. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.