Richard Edward Smith, age 58, of Canoe, KY passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born January 11, 1965 in Campton, KY and was preceded in death by his step father: Lee Combs and his mother: Callie Vires Bowman. He was also preceded in death by his father in law: Charles Turner. Brother: Elwood Smith, Jr. His sister: Lisa Bowman. Special nephew: Kevin Lee Turner. He is survived by his wife: Melissa Turner Smith of Canoe, KY. One son: Travis Smith (Shay Fleming) of Winchester, KY. His daughter: Tiffany (Gary )Turner of Campton, KY. His sister: Lucy (Eddie) Turner of Jackson, KY. Special niece: Tabitha (Glenn) Napier. His mother in law: Sarah Turner. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with William and Rhonda Herald as officiants. Burial will be in the Johnson Cemetery, Butter Point Road, Canoe, KY. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Denver Gilbert, Jr. George Gilbert, Wallace Bates, Greg Bates, Dale Fugate, Gary Turner, A J Arrowood, Green Turner, Jr. ; Mackie D. Johnson, Mickey Mantia. Honorary Pallbearers: Denver Gilbert, Mack C. Johnson, Donnie Salyers, Charles Turner, Jr.
