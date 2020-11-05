Richard Hardin

Richard E. "Ricky" Hardin, 58, Clayhole passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late George and Susie Noble Hardin. He is survived by one brother, Stephen Jones of Erlanger; one sister, Barbara Cynkar of Fort Collins, CO; and his dog, Jessie. Graveside services Tuesday, November 3, 1:00 PM at the T Point Cemetery at Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
