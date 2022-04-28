Richard Hensley, age 64, of Highland Road in Jackson, Kentucky passed away Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Richard was born on June 24, 1957 to the late John and Mary McIntosh Hensley.
Richard is survived by his wife; Debra Riddle Hensley of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Sons; Jonathon Cassner of South Carolina, Russell Ogans of Beattyville, Kentucky, Lenny Setser of Indians, Two Special Friends; Justin Thorpe and Karla Combs both of Beattyville, Kentucky, Five Grandchildren, Seven Great Grandchildren, Two Special Grandchildren; Jerryca and Jacelynn Childers, One Brother; Ervin Hensley of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Two sisters; Lena Johnson of Austin, Indiana and Vicie Caudill of Athol, Kentucky.
Funeral Services for Richard Hensley will be held at The Watts Funeral Hime Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Larry and James Collins Officiating. Richard will be laid to rest in the Hugh Bryant Cenetery at Athol, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday April 29, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky with additional services at 7:00 P.M.
