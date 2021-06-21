Richard Shannon Epperson

Richard Shannon Epperson, age 41, of Lost Creek, Kentucky departed this earthly life Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.

Shannon was born on November 17, 1979 to Lonnie and the late Alena Jones Epperson.

Shannon is survived by is father, Lonnie Epperson of Milford Ohio, Mother of his children, Aundrea Neace, one daughter; Rhiannon Epperson, one son; Kennon Epperson, with a host of aunts and uncles also surviving.

Shannon was preceded in death by his Mother; Alena Jones Epperson, Brother; Michael Epperson, Maternal Grandparents; Charlie and Sally Ann Jones, paternal Grandparents; David and Martha Epperson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with Drewey Lee Jones officiating.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Epperson, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Jun 26
Visitation
Saturday, June 26, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you