Richard Shannon Epperson, age 41, of Lost Creek, Kentucky departed this earthly life Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.
Shannon was born on November 17, 1979 to Lonnie and the late Alena Jones Epperson.
Shannon is survived by is father, Lonnie Epperson of Milford Ohio, Mother of his children, Aundrea Neace, one daughter; Rhiannon Epperson, one son; Kennon Epperson, with a host of aunts and uncles also surviving.
Shannon was preceded in death by his Mother; Alena Jones Epperson, Brother; Michael Epperson, Maternal Grandparents; Charlie and Sally Ann Jones, paternal Grandparents; David and Martha Epperson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with Drewey Lee Jones officiating.
