Richmond Brown

Richard Brown, age 68, of Hwy 30 East Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence.-He was born October 12, 1953, at Guage, KY, and was the son of the late Noah and June Craft Brown.- He was also preceded in death by his brother: Steve Brown.-He is survived by his sons: Christopher Scott Brown and Richard Lee Brown of Jackson, MI.- Sisters: Lora Hounshell of Jackson, KY and Mildred McFate of Jackson, MI.-His brothers: Harold Brown of Parma, MI; Calvin Brown of Jackson, MI and Robert Brown of Napoleon, MI.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Lovely Cemetery at Guage, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11 AM until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.