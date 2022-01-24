Richmond Brown

Richard Brown, age 68, of Hwy 30 East Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence.-He was born October 12, 1953, at Guage, KY, and was the son of the late Noah and June Craft Brown.- He was also preceded in death by his brother: Steve Brown.-He is survived by his sons: Christopher Scott Brown and Richard Lee Brown of Jackson, MI.- Sisters: Lora Hounshell of Jackson, KY and Mildred McFate of Jackson, MI.-His brothers: Harold Brown of Parma, MI; Calvin Brown of Jackson, MI and Robert Brown of Napoleon, MI.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Lovely Cemetery at Guage, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11 AM until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.

