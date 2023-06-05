Ricky Allen Lambert, age 59, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Hazard ARH. He was born March 24, 1964 in Pikeville, KY and was preceded in death by his father: Sonny Daughtery and mother: Darlene Lambert Burns. He is survived by one sister: Diana Combs of Buckhorn, KY; Three brothers: Thomas Kevin (Sharon) Lambert of Winchester, KY; Chester Burns III of Buckhorn, KY and John Burns of Pikeville, KY. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Leslie Abner officiating. Burial in the Luce Angel Cemetery, Squabble Creek, of Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
