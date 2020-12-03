Ricky Clemons, age 57 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November, 25, 2020 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ricky was born on October 04, 1963 to the late Earl (Doody) and Margie Turner Clemons.
He is survived by one son, Dustin Tyler Clemons of Carrolton, Kentucky; two sisters, Ruzettia “Chump” Sparks of Jackson, Kentucky and Debbie Benton of Jackson, Kentucky; two nephews, Joshua Earl (Carl) Frazier Sparks of Bentonville, Arkansas and Christopher Scott Dalton of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 with Pastor Virgil Turner officiating. Ricky will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky with Tim Gross, Widge Herald, Joshua Frazier Sparks, Carl Frazier Sparks, Carlie Jones, and Lester Lawson serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 12:00 PM.
