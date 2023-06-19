Ricky Hales Stacy 61 of Jackson passed away Saturday June 17, 2023 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. Ricky was a retired barber. He was a proud Alumni and Assistant Coach for Breathitt Football, an avid sportsman and a very proud Father and Grandfather. He was the son of Arch and the late Rose Blanton Stacy. He was the husband of Tammy Gross Stacy and the Brother of Randy Dean Stacy. He is also survived by three loving children. Daughter ;Amber Rose (Justin) Spencer Sons; Adam Blaine(Brittany) Stacy and Taheton (Kelsie) Stacy. Four Grandchildren survive; Brianna and Logan Andrew Stacy, Jase Thomas and Adrian Noel Spencer. Besides his mother Ricky was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Hargis and Jane Gross. Visitation will be Tuesday at 5:00 PM and the Funeral will take place Wednesday at 1:00PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Lee Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hounshell Cemetery at Keck.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.