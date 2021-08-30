Ricky Jake Robinson

Ricky Jake Robinson, age 45, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born September 23, 1975, in Salyersville, KY, and was the son of the late Mitchell Jake Robinson, Jr.-He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter: Shawntae Noble Miller; His mother in law: Georgia Miller and sister in law: Tracy Miller.-He is survived by his wife: Susan Renee Miller Robinson of Jackson, KY.-His mother: Glenna Lou Robinson of Jackson, KY.- His son: Joshua Lileo (Susan) Miller of Jackson, KY.- His brother: Mark Robinson of Jackson, KY.- A special granddaughter: Aubri Miller of Jackson, KY.-Two nephews: Jacob Tyler Miller and Mark Robinson, Jr.- Sister in law: Cheryl Miller of Jackson, KY.- Special friends: Larry Stacy, Chris Combs, Cody Turner and members of the Quicksand Volunteer Fire Department.- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Robinson Cemetery, Fire Trail Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, masks are requested to be worn and the lounge facilities will be closed.

