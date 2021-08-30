Ricky Jake Robinson, age 45, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born September 23, 1975, in Salyersville, KY, and was the son of the late Mitchell Jake Robinson, Jr.-He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter: Shawntae Noble Miller; His mother in law: Georgia Miller and sister in law: Tracy Miller.-He is survived by his wife: Susan Renee Miller Robinson of Jackson, KY.-His mother: Glenna Lou Robinson of Jackson, KY.- His son: Joshua Lileo (Susan) Miller of Jackson, KY.- His brother: Mark Robinson of Jackson, KY.- A special granddaughter: Aubri Miller of Jackson, KY.-Two nephews: Jacob Tyler Miller and Mark Robinson, Jr.- Sister in law: Cheryl Miller of Jackson, KY.- Special friends: Larry Stacy, Chris Combs, Cody Turner and members of the Quicksand Volunteer Fire Department.- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Robinson Cemetery, Fire Trail Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, masks are requested to be worn and the lounge facilities will be closed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Fracas
- Jackson tells residents, "Looking forward to seeing you, Honey!"
- Jerry Fraley Jr.
- Section of KY 205 in Breathitt County to be Closed Saturday, Aug. 28
- Beloved Coach Dies
- Scouting the Hanover Panthers
- Public Service Announcement!
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Tag! North Laurel, you're it!
- Ethel Berry
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.