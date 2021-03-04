Ricky Ritchie

Ricky Lynn Ritchie, age 53, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Jackson, KY.-He was born October 24, 1967, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Sam and Matilda Clemons Ritchie.-He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Eva Ritchie and Carol Ritchie.-Three brothers: Sam Ritchie, Jr; Noah Ritchie; Jack Ritchie.-He is survived by two daughters: AurbreyAnna Nicole Rayne Porter and Makenzie Lynn Ritchie of Jackson, KY; One son: Sam David Green Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-Three sisters: Judy (Richard) Knarr of London, KY; Peggy (Robert) Colley of Jeffersonville, KY; Crystal (Bobby) Smith of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Jimmy (Pat) Ritchie of Harlan County, KY; One aunt: Laura Harmon of IN.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Clemons-Ritchie Cemetery, Elk View, Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

