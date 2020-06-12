Riley Bush, Breathitt County HS…Is Living her Faith in a Unique Way

These birds would tell you, if they could, Riley Bush and her family have exercised their “God-given” dominion over the fowl of the air in a wonderful way…
The Appalachia mountains are steeped in people very devout in their religious beliefs which are, for the most part, Christian. There is a particular relevant passage from the King James Version of The Holy Bible where it is written, “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over…the fowl of the air…Genesis 1:26.
You can imagine that may well have gone through Riley’s mind when the young, rising sophomore and varsity basketball player at Breathitt County High School came across two small chicks, newly orphaned. Taking her God-granted dominion seriously, Riley took in the baby-birds and fed them, reared them, and released them, when they were able to fly, back into the “wild.”
The only problem is…these birds still consider Riley their mother. In video making the rounds on social media platforms, Riley is seen calling the birds, who live near her in a tree, and the birds fly right to her, perch on her shoulder or other safe landing spot to commune with her. They really seem to enjoy her company.
Riley has told friends the birds, while having grown quickly under her care and loving their new freedom, are still having a little trouble learning to hunt for food autonomously. So, the birds, when hungry, still seek her out. She still feeds them.
What would you expect? She’s their mother, after all.
Word around the neighborhood is these birds are also likely to land on anyone, even strangers, squawking for food. This is something Riley would like the reader to know she regrets and for which she is sorry if anyone finds it uncomfortable or annoying.
Riley wants us to know her “poor babies” are trying. “Bless their hearts,” as she commonly says in reference to them.
The Bushes have been leaving plates of food out for the two birds. The hope is some wild birds will eat from the plates and, thereby, teach their birds something of foraging for food, independent of the Bushes.
Still, it is a warming and beautiful story about the interconnection between mankind and the animals over which we have been given dominion. It is also validates a story, well-known to all of us, recorded in the very first book of the Bible. Perhaps it can constitute another reason for pause anytime any of us feel provoked to commit acts of cruelty directed toward any of God’s creatures.