The Kentucky Department of Revenue is expecting vehicle valuations to be an estimated 40 percent more than last year. What that means for residents of Breathitt County is to expect to pay a higher vehicle tax bill.
Due to supply shortages caused by the global pandemic, new car production has slowed, leading to a high demand for used vehicles. The result is the used car market skyrocketing in value, driving up the tax rates.
The Kentucky constitution requires the value of a vehicle to be based on a fair cash value, with a statute stating those values must come from a standardized manual such as the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) which is sometimes referred to as JD Powers since they publish the book or Kelley Blue Book.
State lawmakers have filed two pieces of legislature in hopes of quickly giving taxpayers some relief this year.
The Governor simply summarized it by stating that your car is worth more, therefore your taxes go up, while maintaining his office had nothing to do with the tax increase.
