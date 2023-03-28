The Riverside Christian School (RCS) community is mourning the loss of long-time educator, Nancy Hostetler, who passed away on Tuesday, March 21st, at the age of 87.
After her passing, the school released the following statement, “Riverside Christian School is heartbroken over the passing of Mrs. Nancy Hostetler. Mrs. Hostetler has been a faithful servant to RCS and our entire community. Her life has impacted hundreds of students, coworkers, friends, and strangers, and her legacy will continue to impact our school and community. We are deeply saddened by our loss but overjoyed by the peace and promise of her eternal life with Jesus Christ.”
Mrs. Hostetler first arrived on the campus of Riverside in 1959 as a newlywed with her husband Doran. Doran was a teacher, coach, principal, and administrator for 40 years at Riverside before his untimely death of a massive heart attack in January of 2000.
Mrs. Hostetler taught English, French, Physical Education (PE), and served as a coach and dorm matron during her Riverside career. She also produced many plays and authored the yearbook.
Those closest to her, describe her as the embodiment of the RCS motto, “A Light in the Hills”.
Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James E. Turner certainly believes that she fit that description perfectly, “I coached the boys basketball team at Riverside Christian boys’ basketball for nine seasons and Mrs. Hostetler was so supportive of our team and she made sure that our boys were taken care of. She attended every home game, and she also was so positive, letting her light shine for Jesus Christ. To me and many others, Nancy Hostetler was the solid foundation of Riverside Christian, influencing so many others and making them better people with her kind nature and positivity. If anyone gets into heaven, it will be Mrs. Hostetler.”
Mrs. Hostetler in her spare time enjoyed reading; writing; serving and helping others; baking; paying croquet; camping; and attending family reunions and women’s retreats.
She is survived by daughters Holly (Rob) Bowers and Lisa Smith; son, Chad (Tammy) Hostetler; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends. For more, see her complete obituary on page four in this week's print edition.
