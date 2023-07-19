On Friday, July 14th, it became official. Riverside Christian School (RCS) has purchased the Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) building and grounds to be the new campus of RCS.
“RCS is excited for the opportunity to move to a new building, grow our ministry, and continue being a Light in the Hills of Breathitt County. We are so grateful to everyone that has prayed for our school, especially through the past two years of flooding. Generous donations from hundreds of individuals, churches, and local businesses made this vision a reality. God is faithful and we are ready to embrace a bright (and flood-free) future!,” remarked Meg Asher, Principal of Riverside Christian.
Back on May 23, 2023, the Breathitt County Board of Education (BOE) voted in favor of selling Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary to Riverside School. After several weeks of paperwork, we are thankful for our board members, Ruschelle Hamilton-Board Chair, Albert Little- Board Vice Chair, John Hollan, Tiffany Combs, and Anna Morris for making this possible.
“Without the support and guidance received from the Kentucky Department of Education - Facilities Department, RSA Advisors- bonding agent, local attorney Brendon Miller and the Riverside administrators this task could not have been accomplished. After going through two floods, our hope is for this building to continue to serve the community. I am both humbled and honored to be part of this project. A big thank you to the Riverside Team and the Breathitt Board of Education,” stated Breathitt County Superintendent Phillip Watts.
