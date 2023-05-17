Two sixth graders will be representing Riverside Christian School in The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (KTCCCA) Elementary State Track Meet in Middletown, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Emerson Bedtelyon (pictured on the left), son of Ryan and Lisa Bedtelyon of Lost Creek, and Ethan Jones (pictured on the right), son of Dr. John and Stephanie Jones of Whick will be competing in the long jump against elementary athletes from all over the state.
“Emerson and Ethan have both shown distinguished effort in jumping this season, both executing jumps exceeding ten feet,” stated Jeremy Holt, Riverside track coach.
