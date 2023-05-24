Riverside Christian School eighth grader Aubree Couch, daughter of Derrick Couch and Jessica Caudill, both of Jackson, successfully qualified for the Kentucky Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association (KTCCCA) Middle School State Track Meet that will be on Saturday, May 27th, in Middletown, Kentucky.
The KTCCCA has stringent standards that middle school athletes must meet to be eligible for the track meet. Middle school girls must throw at least 65 feet in the discus throw to qualify. At a track meet last week in Russell, Kentucky, Aubree blew that standard away with a performance of 72 feet and four inches in the discus throw.
According to Kentucky’s Milesplit web page, Aubree is currently ranked 33rd out of 490 female middle school discus throwers in the state. “I want to thank my former coach, Roger Voth, for getting me into discus throwing,” Aubree noted, “I’m really thankful to have the opportunity to represent Riverside at this meet!”
