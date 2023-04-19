A road closure is scheduled for KY 378 at Devon Lane (mile point 5.2) in Breathitt County on Thursday, April 20. The closure is needed so that crews can set beams on a bridge.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately noon ET.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 30 to access KY 378 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
A closure will take place on KY 1098 (South Fork Road) in Breathitt County on Saturday, April 22.
The road will be closed at mile point 1, near Rose Branch Road, to replace a drainage pipe. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.
Drivers can use KY 30 and KY 476 alternate routes to bypass the work location. Locally maintained roads are also available for use as a detour.
In case of inclement weather, the projects will again be postponed until another suitable date.
