Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble admits that it is a long process to cover all the roads in Breathitt County that need repairs, but he wants the citizens to know that he is working tirelessly to get the projects finished. “We have over 500 road miles to maintain in our county since we have had two major flooding events within this year. We have eleven road department employees that usually do the job, but with so much destruction, I have hired five different contractors to assist our employees in trying to repair roads as fast as possible. I am also very pleased to let the people know that we do have plenty of resources such as drainpipes and gravel. In the beginning of my administration, the fiscal court cut those particular resources to zero in the county budget, but I was able to change that.”
Judge Noble stated that no road receives priority over another unless a road is completely washed out, preventing residents from getting in and out of their roadway.
According to Judge Noble, however, there are and have been obstacles, he has had to deal with and continues to deal with, along with the urgency of getting roads restored as quickly and efficiently as he can.
One of those obstacles is the equipment. “We have limited equipment and are in dire need of replacements, but the good news is we have been approved for grants to purchase a new excavator and tractor. We will continue to apply for grants to help us obtain the needed equipment for our county.”
Judge Noble made it very clear that the lack of a road foreman hindered the timeframes and efficiency for road repairs as well. “A road foreman holds one of the most important jobs in the county. The road foreman is the backbone of keeping your road department employees on task and fixing roads in a more structured and timely manner,” emphasized Judge Noble.
It doesn’t help matters that there is tension among the members of the fiscal court, as the Judge explains, “Absolutely, it causes problems as certain members of the court will not agree on adopting roads into the county plan and refuse to follow the process of turning in the citizens’ road complaints.”
Judge Noble conveyed that despite the massive number of road repairs and some hinderances, overall, the county was still in considerably good shape. “We have money in the road fund and a solid budget. We will continue to apply for every grant that is available as FEMA grants and emergency funding are a must when disasters hit, and roads need to be repaired.”
“We still have anywhere between 50 and 100 roads that are still in need of being fixed due to damage from flooding and I am personally very sorry it has taken so long to have some of our roads fixed and graveled, but I promise you I am doing my very best. The safety of all roads is my main concern, but with 500 miles of roads, it just takes time. With the good Lord’s help and fewer disasters in the future, we will get these projects completed. We are working continuously,” affirmed Judge Noble. He would add, “Upcoming, we have roads that need resurfaced and currently have $1 million in funding for the resurfacing projects. We have also applied for $300,000 in funding through the 80/20 Bridge Program, to help with our county’s bridge issues.” The 80/20 plan would mean the state would cover 80 percent of the funds and the county would be responsible for the remaining 20 percent.
If you are a Breathitt County resident with a road complaint or need, contact the Breathitt County Judge Executive/County Road Secretary Office directly at 606-666-3800 extension 224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.