The first quarter was controlled early on by Perry County Central, but the Bobcats were closing it out with some momentum, cutting the score to 11-14. Then Rydge Beverly (PCC) hit a deep three at the buzzer giving Perry a 17-11 lead after one. Beverly had 10 first quarter points.
The second quarter for Bobcat fans was highlighted by the thunderous slam by Christian Collins (BHS) set up by the beautiful feed from Austin Sperry (BHS). Breathitt’s offense was out of sync disrupted by the tenacious D played by Perry. Breathitt was plagued by turnovers in the first half. Perry led at halftime, 28-17.
The Bobcats offense was much better in the third quarter putting up 16 points after only managing 17 in the first two periods. Breathitt freshman Sperry had a big quarter, but once again Perry would squash the momentum at the buzzer, this time Tyler Day connected from deep in the corner as time expired. That pushed the Commodores lead back to double digits at 43-33.
Perry County Central was never really threatened in the fourth quarter. Breathitt County only hit three 3 pointers all game and after a huge 22-point performance in the regional tournament opener, Jaylen Turner (BHS) was held scoreless. PCC will march on with the 57-48 victory.
Breathitt County’s Christian Collins and Austin Sperry were named to the 14th Region All-Tournament Team.
Perry County Central (28-4) will face Estill County (18-12) on Tuesday night at 7 PM at the Fairce O Woods Coliseum in Jackson. Perry will be looking for the program’s 9th championship with the last one coming in 2019, while Estill will be in search of title number 2. The Engineers won the 14th in 2018.
Breathitt County 11-6-16-15 = 48
Perry Central 17-11-15-14 = 57
Breathitt County (26-8)
Perry County Central (28-4)
Breathitt County - Christian Collins 11; Austin Sperry 21; Luke Bellamy 3; Bryce Hoskins 8; Andrew Combs 5
Perry County Central - Landon Napier 13; Rydge Beverly 11; Dylan Brock 10; Tyler Day 10; Lanse McKenzie 13
Congratulations to the Breathitt County Bobcats on a fantastic season. Breathitt County finished the season at 26-8.
The Bobcats captured the 14th Region All “A” Championship; reached the finals of the All “A” State Tournament; 55th District Champions; and this team reached the 14th Region semifinals, winning only the second regional tournament game for the program in the past 7 seasons.
Breathitt County should be strong next year with only one senior: Jaylen Turner (7.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
