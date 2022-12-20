Robert "Bobby" Stacy

Robert E. “Bobby” Stacy, age 79, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born September 6, 1943 in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Green and Rachel Smith Stacy.-He was a retired coal truck driver, security guard and a US Army Veteran. He was also preceded in death by long time companion: Yvonne Fugate.-Brothers: Carl Stacy, Jack Stacy, Tommy Stacy, and William Stacy.-Adopted sons: Bucky Fugate, George Fugate and Ray Fugate. He is survived by son: Shannon Stacy of Clayhole, KY.- Sisters: Martha Lou Gross of Franklin, OH and Margarett (Seldon) Back of Clayhole, KY. Special sons: Eugene Fugate, Mike Fugate, James Fugate and Doug Fugate of Clayhole, KY; Thirteen grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Combs officiating.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm with Krouc Noble officiating.-Burial in the Napier Cemetery at Rowdy, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
