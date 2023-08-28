Robert Earl “Buck” Smith, age 70, of Canoe, KY passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born May 30, 1953 in Oneida, KY and was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Girdler Smith. He was also preceded in death by his son: Patrick Earl Smith and one infant son. Brother: Albert Smith. His sister: Betty Sue Bennett and son-in-law: Josh Stamper. He is survived by his wife: Susie Short Smith of Canoe, KY. His son: Robert “Punkin” Smith of Canoe, KY. His daughter: Pamela Stamper of Canoe, KY. One brother: Foster Smith of Booneville, KY. Two sisters: Fannie Short of Lafollette, TN and Barbara Hunt of Pikeville, KY. Four grandchildren: Dakota (Paige); Austin (Maddie); Autumn (Austin) and Alexis. Five great grandchildren: Hunter, Ember, Gracelynn, Blakely, and Ethan Buck. A special daughter-in-law: Lisa Burnett Smith. He is also survived by a host other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler officiating. Burial in the Short Cemetery, Mill Creek Road, Canoe, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Dakota Stamper, Austin Smith, Johnny Short, Austin Spicer, Robert “Punkin” Smith, Johnny Lee Little, Steven Stepp.
