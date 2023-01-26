Robert Edward Banks, age 63, of Jackson, KY passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born March 27, 1959 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Howard and Nannie Lou Noble Banks. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
