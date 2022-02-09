Robert Ford Ritchie, 76, Jackson passed away Tuesday, February 8 at his home. He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole and a US Army veteran. He loved his family, church and friends and he loved to hunt and fish. He was the son of the late Sewell and Mollie Back Ritchie. He was also preceded in death by son, Robert Ford Ritchie Jr.; brothers, Clarence Dale Ritchie, Ronnie James Ritchie; sister, Barbara Jean Ritchie. He is survived by wife, Pamela Ritchie; sons, Ronnie Ritchie, Jeffery Bush; daughters, Rebecca Ann Neace, Linda Kay Ritchie; brothers, Jimmy Ritchie, Tommy Ray Ritchie, John Paul Ritchie; sisters, Linda Stidham, Judy Patton; grandchildren, Katrina Turner, Emily Hollon, Christina Neace, Alexander Neace, Brooklyn Ritchie, Kayla Trent, Robert Johnson, Steven Johnson; ten great grandchildren. Visitation, Thursday, February 10, 6:00PM - 9:00PM. Funeral Friday, Febuary 11, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Tapio officiating. Burial in the Kilborn Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
