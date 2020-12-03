Robert Lee Fox, SR, age 88, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born May 2, 1932, at St. Helens in Lee County, KY, and was the son of the late Joe and Minnie Angel Fox.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Vivian Kibbey Fox.-He is survived by three daughters: Debbie (David) Hubbard of Winchester, KY.-Cindy (Troy) Smith of Beattyville, KY; Anita (Bobby) Bowling of Booneville, KY.-One son: Robert (Marcella) Fox JR of Beattyville, KY.-One sister: Agnes Baker of Stanton, KY.-One brother: Dorsey Fox of Beattyville, KY.-A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.-Due to COVID-19 regulations all services will be private.-Burial in the Fox and Dunaway Cemetery at St. Helens, KY with Mike Spencer officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you