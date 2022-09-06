Robert Gene Thomas, age 84, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY.-He was born November 14, 1937, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Chester and Hazel Clemons Thomas.- He was a Master Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Newport, KY for 56 years. -Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife: America Bellamy Thomas and one son: Charles Hall.-Sisters: Jackie Littlefield, Malinda Alverez, and Thelma Napier. His brothers: Wilgus Thomas, James Dexter Thomas and Shelby Ben “S.B.” Thomas. He is survived by his daughters: Jackie Miller of Cold Spring, KY; Teresa (Steve) Brooks of Dayton, KY and Melissa Duzan (Stacy) of Columbus, OH. His sons: Robert Thomas Jr of Alexandria, KY; James Thomas of Cold Spring, KY and Timmy Hall of Dayton, KY.-One brother: Charles (Eugenia) Thomas of Jackson, KY-Two sisters: Lora Hudson and Nancy Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Kayleigh Brooks, Kinsey Duzan, Jordan Hall, Jade Johnson, Robert Thomas III, Latish Thomas, Robert Miller, Emily Hall, Stephanie Turner, Shawn Miller, Sara Thomas, Keira Hall, Caitlin Schenck, Stephen Brooks, Tyler Brooks, Shelby Thomas. He is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Joel Clemons officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday until the time of service.-Masonic Rites will be observed. -Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC; Haddix, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
