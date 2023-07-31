Robert Michael Strong, age 44, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 1, 1979 at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Clay Strong. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Anthony Strong and Delmas Strong. His sister: Debrah Sue Hudson. He is survived by his mother: Mollie Sizemore Strong of Jackson, KY. His brothers: Gary (Norma) Strong, Larry Strong and Troy Strong all of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
