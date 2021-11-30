Robert Morris Davis

Robert Morris Davis, age 73, of Guage, KY passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born May 4, 1948, in Magoffin County, KY, and was the son of the late Robert Morris Davis Sr. and Pearlie Howard Davis.-He was preceded in death by brothers: Marvin Miller, John Miller, and Lester Miller.-His sisters: Flora Lively and Gwinlin Davis.-Survived by his wife: Elvira Caudill Davis of Guage, KY.-His daughters: Suzie (Larry) Jacobs of Guage, KY; Melinda (Marty) Perkins and Gwinlin (Chris) McKenzie of Salyersville, KY.-His son: James Morris Davis of Lima, OH.-He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Smith officiating.-Burial in the Davis Cemetery at Guage, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services on Wednesday at 6:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

