Roberta Stidham, 90, Newport passed away Monday, October 24, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Willie Deaton and Callie Combs Johnson. She was also preceded in death by sons, Mark Anthony Stidham, Charlie John Stidham. She is survived by husband, Charlie Stidham; sons, William Stidham, Cameron Stidham, David King Jr.; daughters, Alma Cole, Anna Phillips, Joanie (Charles) Robinson, Callie Stidham (Bob) Seed, Roberta Mullins, Renee Stidham (Jerry) Sebastian, Mary Ann Stidham (Chooey); brother, John Johnson; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Graveside services Friday, October 28, 2:00 PM at the Crocketsville Cemetery with Paul Turner officiating. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
