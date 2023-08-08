Susie Robinette, MSN, has been named CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Kentucky River Medical Center (KRMC). Susie will continue serving as the hospital's CNO (Chief Nursing Officer).
Bringing 15 years of hospital leadership experience, Susie is a natural fit to serve in this dual capacity. She has been a pivotal part of the organization, serving as Interim CEO since January 2023 and CNO since 2017.
With Susie's deep understanding of KRMC and the needs of the community, the hospital will be well-positioned to continue providing the care that the community expects. Before her tenure at Kentucky River, Susie served in various leadership positions, including Vice President of Surgical Services at Mon General in Morgantown, West Virginia, and multiple capacities at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
She earned her Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Walden University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Morehead State University, and an Associate of Science in Nursing from Southwest Virginia Community College.
