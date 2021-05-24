Robyn Danae Stamper, age 34 of Jackson, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at UKMC in Lexington, Kentucky.
Danae is survived by her Mother, Deana (Anthony) Tincher of Cynthiana, Kentucky, her Father Roger (Melanie) Stamper of Paintsville, Kentucky, her Nannie, Gloria Faye Spencer of Jackson, Kentucky, her brother Scott (Lisa) Tincher of Richmond, Kentucky, and a host of uncles, aunts, family and friends both near and far.
Danae was preceded in death by her one and only papaw, Dean Spencer.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with Pastor John Bunn officiating. Danae will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM prior to funeral services beginning at 3:00 PM.
